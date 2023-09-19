FGCU men’s golfer qualifies for PGA Tour event in Texas

Joe Sullivan holding Valero trophy. CREDIT: TWITTER/X @PGATOURU

Florida Gulf Coast University men’s golfer Joe Sullivan made history when he won the Valero Texas Collegiate last week—earning an invite for next year’s Texas Open.

Sullivan felt relieved sinking the putt that clinched his win at the Valero Collegiate, a PGA Tour event.

I probably sat over it, and I was thinking, just hit the putt. Hit it down the line. Commit to that line,” said Sullivan. “To roll that putt in, I just had relief.”

For Sullivan, it’s been a lifelong dream to get to this point.

“Probably since I was about 4 or 5, so yeah, it’s definitely a dream come true,” said Sullivan.

Making the dream come true didn’t come easy. Sullivan first had to come from behind and force his way into a three-way playoff.

“There was obviously a little bit of nerves. I was really trying to control them throughout the whole playoff,” said Sullivan.

Showcasing his unwavering grit, Sullivan dropped a putt for birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the victory.

“He’s a great competitor. He’s got a great attitude. He stays loose out on the golf course. He never gets too high. Never gets too low. He just plays golf,” said Andrew Danna, the FGCU men’s golf head coach.

The Valero Texas Open is months away, so for the time being, Sullivan is focusing on helping the FGCU men’s golf team succeed.

“It’s the first week it just happened, so it’s going to be quite difficult now, but as soon as I get back to that college golf mindset again, that’s going to be out into the back of my mind,” said Sullivan.

The FGCU men’s golf team finished in seventh place at the Valero Texas Collegiate.

The FGCU men’s golf team is competing in the Bearcat Invitational. The Eagles are in eighth place after the first day of the competition.