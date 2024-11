Two years ago, Frankie Capan III was helping Florida Gulf Coast men’s golf team make the NCAA Tournament.

Now, he’s getting ready to play against the best on the PGA Tour.

“One of my trainers told me the average time for someone to get to the PGA Tour who gets the PGA Tour is like seven years,” Capan explained. “I think that’s probably the one thing I’m most proud of. Pretty much two years out of college on the PGA Tour.”

This has been a dream of Capan’s ever since he started playing at two years old.

Capan said, “I loved football growing up. So if I wasn’t going to play in the NFL, I was going to play on the PGA Tour.”

After Capan left FGCU, he’s played on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the developmental tour. In his first year, Capan came close to securing his PGA card.

“When I reflected and looked back, it probably was the best thing that happened to me in professional golf so far,” Capan said.

He added that he learned, “no matter where I’m playing or what it is you have to have the mindset to continually get better.”

And this past season was one to remember for Capan. He shot a record-breaking round of 58 in the Vertiex Bank Championship. He made the cut at the US Open. Then, secured his spot on the PGA Tour.

“It’s the opportunities you know its easier to play your way into elevated events and majors and stuff like that,” Capan explained what he was most excited for.” You know I’ve always dreamed of competing on the highest stages and this is part of that journey.”