Publix 2023 festive line of limited-time ice cream flavors available now

The 2023 Fall flavors line-up of ice cream flavors is available at Publix. Credit: Corporate.Publix.com

As we approach the 2023 holiday season, Publix has begun to release its fall festive line-up of ice cream flavors.

Here is the list of the nine ice cream flavors:

Caramel Mountain Tracks: Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of Mackinac caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles.

Deep Dish Apple Pie : Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple and sugar-rolled pie crust.

Eggnog: Rich eggnog ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast: Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.

Pecan Turtle Fudge: Butter pecan ice cream with swirls of Mackinac butter pecan fudge, pecan fudge chunks and roasted pecans.

Peppermint Stick: Vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.

Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored pie crust pieces.

Santa’s White Christmas: Barnie’s® Santa’s White Christmas® coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.

Snickerdoodle: Brown butter-flavored ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.

The flavors are available only for a limited-time.