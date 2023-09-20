WINK News

Watch Now

Publix 2023 festive line of limited-time ice cream flavors available now

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
Ice cream
The 2023 Fall flavors line-up of ice cream flavors is available at Publix. Credit: Corporate.Publix.com

As we approach the 2023 holiday season, Publix has begun to release its fall festive line-up of ice cream flavors.

Here is the list of the nine ice cream flavors:

  • Caramel Mountain Tracks: Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of Mackinac caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles. 
  • Deep Dish Apple PieApple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple and sugar-rolled pie crust. 
  • Eggnog: Rich eggnog ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.
  • Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast: Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl. 
  • Pecan Turtle Fudge: Butter pecan ice cream with swirls of Mackinac butter pecan fudge, pecan fudge chunks and roasted pecans.
  • Peppermint Stick: Vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy. 
  • Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored pie crust pieces. 
  • Santa’s White Christmas: Barnie’s® Santa’s White Christmas® coffee delightfully mixed with cocoa espresso flakes. 
  • Snickerdoodle: Brown butter-flavored ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces. 

The flavors are available only for a limited-time.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.