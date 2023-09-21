Southwest Florida’s first hand-held chicken and waffle fast casual restaurant set to open in October

Albert Rempel is opening Southwest Florida’s first Chick’nCone, a chicken joint that specializes in a portable version of chicken and waffles. The new fast casual restaurant is set to have a soft opening toward the end of October at 19521 Highland Oaks Drive, Unit 303, in Estero.

“Chicken is very universal,” Rempel said. “Everyone loves fried chicken. It’s good. It’s tasty. I was looking for something fresh and something that doesn’t exist in the same form in other restaurants.”

Serving premium chicken sandwiches, tenders, the signature Chick’nCone and sides, the 1,530-square-foot restaurant will seat 30 to 35 people. All entrees and meals typically range between $8 to $13.

