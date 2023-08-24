The Centro apartments set to open October off Alico Road, I-75

For more than four decades, Geis Cos. has been a relatively quiet but steady competitor in the realm of industrial real estate in Lee County.

This year, the family-owned, multigenerational real estate company boosted its presence, with two new industrial projects and its first foray into apartment living approaching completion.

The Centro apartments, a 264-unit complex at the northwest corner of Interstate 75 and Alico Road, will welcome its first residents in October. Hurricane Ian delayed the construction timetable by about four months, but the project is back on track and nearing completion.

