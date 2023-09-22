Charlotte County tackles growth challenges along Burnt Store Corridor

There are 14 individual developments in various stages of planning, design and construction along Burnt Store Road. Charlotte County Commissioners, planning officials and engineers are grappling with ways to deal with the burst of growth.

The county is revising its Burnt Store Area Plan, which was finalized in 2005. Since then, the county has grown significantly, and many of the county’s new planned developments are along the Burnt Store Corridor.

Providing input and support is a citizens group of property owners, who formed the Burnt Store Corridor Coalition and, in partnership, created the Burnt Store Improvement Initiative.

