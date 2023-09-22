Free mailable Covid-19 rapid tests are returning Monday

FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nearly half the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

The Biden Administration has reinstated the free mailable Covid-19 tests starting Monday, Sept.25.

This decision comes as more Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

The administration has awarded $600 million across 12 domestic COVID-19 test manufacturers to bolster protection against the virus.

The website COVIDTests.gov has been re-opened for those who are interested in applying for the mailable test.

The federal government will send up to four free rapid tests per household to anyone who requests them.