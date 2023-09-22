WINK News

Watch Now

Free mailable Covid-19 rapid tests are returning Monday

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nearly half the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

The Biden Administration has reinstated the free mailable Covid-19 tests starting Monday, Sept.25.

This decision comes as more Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

The administration has awarded $600 million across 12 domestic COVID-19 test manufacturers to bolster protection against the virus.

The website COVIDTests.gov has been re-opened for those who are interested in applying for the mailable test.

The federal government will send up to four free rapid tests per household to anyone who requests them.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.