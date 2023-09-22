Free mailable Covid-19 rapid tests are returning Monday

The Biden Administration has reinstated the free mailable Covid-19 tests starting Monday, Sept.25.
This decision comes as more Covid-19 cases have been recorded.
The administration has awarded $600 million across 12 domestic COVID-19 test manufacturers to bolster protection against the virus.
The website COVIDTests.gov has been re-opened for those who are interested in applying for the mailable test.
The federal government will send up to four free rapid tests per household to anyone who requests them.