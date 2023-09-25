Missing 8-year-old found dead in Golden Gate body of water

The search for a missing 8-year-old boy in Golden Gate has taken a tragic turn, said deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are now investigating the death of Samuel Millien whose body was found in a body of water near his home in Golden Gate, off 31st Avenue Southwest, at around 4 p.m.

The boy was on foot, said deputies, when he was last seen around noon.

“He is autistic and nonverbal,” said deputies in a Facebook post where they first announced the missing boy. The post has since been removed.