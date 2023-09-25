Island Hopper Songwriter Fest lands in Cape Coral

Music fans got up close and personal with singers and songwriters at Monday night’s Island Hopper Songwriter Fest, which landed in Cape Coral for the first time.

It’s no secret that music brings people together. Every year, people flock from all over the country to the sandy beaches of Captiva, Fort Myers Beach, and the streets of downtown Fort Myers. But this year, fans flocked to the inside of the Westin Cape Coral Resort to hear singer-songwriters perform in intimate settings.

“I think it’s a taste of Nashville, really,” said Madeline Fann, singer-songwriter. “Like that’s a big piece of it. It’s a big taste of Nashville. It’s a taste of real songwriting, and that it’s a peek into behind the curtain.”

Those performing and attending the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest were happy to return to the area.

“They’ve really done a good job of opening all the restaurants and being ready for tourism,” said Rex Rothrock, an attendee.

For a festival designed to bring business to our area in the off-season, they feel like there’s never been a better time or place to bring the joy of live music to those who need it.