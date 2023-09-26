‘Screen Scrutiny’: How staring at digital screens can affect children

From computers, tablets, video games, and or television, people spend a massive amount of time staring at a digital screen, but how much is too much for children?

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no more than an hour of screen time for children ages 2-4, and zero screen time for children 18 months and younger.

The National Institute of Health is conducting a multi-year study regarding the impact of prolonged digital screen use among children.

Some of the results gathered in the study were a small increase in sleep problems, attention deficit disorder and a lower grade point average in school.

However, it was documented that children demonstrated improved problem-solving skills and better memory retention.

Experts recommend digital educational material and family video calls to enhance childhood development.

How long do you let your children use digital products? Let WINK News know on X, Facebook and Nextdoor.