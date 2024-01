How often do you check the mail only to find envelopes from credit card companies claiming you’ve been pre-approved? You can opt-out of these.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, credit companies ask the credit bureaus, Experian, Equifax, Transunion, or Innovis, for lists of people who qualify for their products based on certain requirements like payment history or credit scores. The company might also ask the bureau if a certain people meet their requirements. Then you end up with a mailbox full of pre-screened offers. Credit cards (CREDIT: WINK News)

Those can be great. You’ll be able to see what offers are available. On top of this, you might get a better offer because you were pre-screened.

If you’re tired of getting them, you can opt out at the official Consumer Credit Reporting Industry website. They will ask for your personal information, including your name, address, date of birth and social security number but the FDACS says this information is confidential. You can opt back in at the same website if you change your mind.