Credit: WINK News.

Are you tired of hearing your phone ring only to discover it’s a robocall? You aren’t alone. In the 2023 fiscal year, the Federal Trade Commission received 1.2 million complaints about robocalls. About 140,000 of those complaints are from Floridians.

Thanks to the National Do Not Call Registry run by the FTC, the number of complaints continues to decrease. It tells registered telemarketers which numbers not to call. Screenshot of the National Do Not Call Registry

You can add your number to the registry. It will show up the same day but it could take up to another 31 days for those robocalls to stop.

Keep in mind, the registry only stops sales calls from companies that actually follow the law. Plus, you’ll still get political, charitable, debt collection, and informational calls as well as calls asking you to participate in a survey.