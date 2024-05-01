Cracking down on vapes in Charlotte County schools

School leaders are cracking on the latest epidemic which is vaping that’s why three Charlotte County High schools are testing out vape sensors.

Besides the annoyance it brings to students, it can pose serious health risks.

Once the vape is detected in the bathroom, the sensor will go off and alert school administrators via text and email. The camera is then activated in the hallway outside of each bathroom.

“It’s an epidemic, and now it’s made its way into our school, but we’re combating it the best way we can,” said Angie Taillon, principal of Charlotte County High School.

Since its first implementation last year, over 400 students have been caught vaping on school campuses.

“It can be very overwhelming. We knew we had an issue until those vape sensors came, and then we knew it was even deeper than we thought,” Taillon said.

Taillon said the effects of vaping have posed some serious concern.

“Sometimes it’s the third or fourth time they’ve been caught, and they’ll tell you openly, ‘I’m addicted,’ and so when they’re addicted, we have to get them some help,” Taillon said.

Instead of being reactive to the problem, the district’s vape task force is taking a proactive approach to tackle the issue head-on.

“The task force has reached out and collaborated with our sheriff, the chief of police in Punta Gorda, as well as our superintendent and other stakeholders in our community as soon as much as drug-free Charlotte County to really tackle this issue going on in our school system,” said Jack Ham, director of school support.

The district’s vape task force plans to meet again Thursday in preparation for the May 7th school board meeting, where they’re seeking approval for the district to add more vape sensors to a majority of its middle and high schools throughout the district.

If approved, the sensors will be fully installed before the next school year.