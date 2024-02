Anxiety cannot only impact a person’s mental health but their physical health as well.

From trouble sleeping to headaches to trouble breathing, the physical pressure created by anxiety can have lasting effects on a person if not addressed sooner rather than later.

WINK News Anchors Belinda Post and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Phara Morame, a behavioral health provider for children and family care at the Healthcare Network in Collier County, to discuss some of the physical signs of anxiety and the mental health implications.

Watch the full interview above.