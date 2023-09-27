The condition of Harlem Heights one year after Hurricane Ian

Harlem Heights, an under-served community in Lee County, was ravaged after Hurricane Ian, and like so many other residents, many were left with nothing.

There’s been a lot of work done a year later, but there is still a very long way to go. People still live in poor conditions.

To give you a better perspective on the Harlem Heights community, the poverty rate for children here is more than twice the Lee County average.

Family income is 40% below the county average, and so many people here lost their jobs because they worked in Fort Myers Beach.