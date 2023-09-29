Cape Coral hosting resilience rally to mark 1 year after Hurricane Ian

Credit: WINK News.

The City of Cape Coral is hosting the Cape Coral Together: Resilience Rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian in an effort to give back.

The goal is to give back to local charities who gave so much during Ian. Bands, food trucks and raffles will headline the event.

The Cape Coral Care Center is just one of the non-profits participating. Julie Ferguson has worked at the center for 23 years and has helped many families through some of their darkest times.

“We saw a lot of people after the hurricane. None of us expected to get what we got, and they were overwhelmed. Many people came here that have never been here before,” said Ferguson.

A year later, some shelves are bare and in need of restocking, and with the holidays coming up soon, they are always looking for food donations to help families in the area.

The rally will be held at the German American Social Club on Friday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.