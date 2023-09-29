Lee County P.E. instructor teaches five reading classes due to teacher shortage

A Lee County P.E. teacher has to teach five reading classes due to the current teacher shortage.

Lorie Longo knows a thing or two about teaching health and P.E. She’s taught both for more than 30 years

Now at Lemuel Teal Middle School in Lehigh, she does not know a thing or two about teaching critical thinking reading classes, teaching five reading classes to sixth graders because of Lee County School’s ongoing teacher shortage.

Lorie said the thought of leaving teaching hurts, but she admits she has no business teaching reading anyway.