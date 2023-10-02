Emma’s Wish gifting breast cancer patients with unforgettable experiences

According to Cancer.org, 30% of all yearly cancer diagnoses in women are breast cancer, but thanks to the KOVA Foundation and Lee Health, some women can take a much-needed break.



Sonia Muniz was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer when she was 47 years old and having to experience chemotherapy for 14 years had taken a tremendous drain on her energy.

“I was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. It was a tough journey. At that time, my youngest daughter was just five,” said Muniz.

The Emma’s Wish program, created by the KOVA Foundation and Lee Health awarded her an all-expenses paid trip to Puerto Rico, so Muniz can visit her daughter.

The foundation grants wishes for Lee Health breast cancer patients facing serious, life threatening or end of life illness.

Emma’s Wish gives families the opportunity to create precious memories with their loved ones without the financial worries.

WINK News Anchor Taylor Petras interviewed Muniz about her experience with the nonprofit organization.

