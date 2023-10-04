WINK News

Developer plans 600-unit apartment complex in Port Charlotte

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

An investment firm plans to build a 600-unit multifamily development in northern Charlotte County near the North Port border.

Applicant Michael Petrikowsky, principal owner of Palladium Investment Company LLC of Toms River, New Jersey, and St. Petersburg, submitted a preliminary plan to build the multifamily development at 21301 Hillsborough Blvd. about 4 miles east of U.S. 41 and about 4 miles west of Interstate 75 in Port Charlotte.

The proposed development built on 31.86 county-owned acres, which was assessed at $4,054,500, would continue to move the county forward in its push to add more housing for its residents.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

