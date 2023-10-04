Man accused of pulling pants down in front of Collier County deputy

Edward Bova mugshot. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A man accused of pulling his pants down in front of a Collier County deputy has been arrested.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Bova, 44, was arrested Tuesday after he dropped his pants right in front of a deputy.

A woman had waved the deputy down while passing the Red Roof Inn on Davis Boulevard.

The woman said a man was walking around the back parking lot, taking his clothes off and flashing himself to women working at the Red Roof Inn.

He’s now in jail on indecent exposure charges.