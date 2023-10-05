Collier County community wants to remain rural and compact

Southwest Florida continues to grow as more people want to find a new home. However, there is a spot in Collier County that wants to keep things more rural and compact.

The Rod and Gun Club development, if approved, will be built in a wilderness about five miles east of Ave Maria, off State Road 29 and Oil Well Road, several miles away from its nearest town.

The proposal by Naples-based Barron Collier partnership includes 225 single-family seasonal homes or cabins on 260 acres of land, which include a general store, market, restaurants and fitness areas.

It’s a compact development, the first one proposed under the county’s rural lands stewardship area program.

Oil Well Craft Beer is a few miles down the road from where this proposed new development would be.

This family business couldn’t be more excited at the idea of new neighbors because that means new customers.

Reese Williams grew up in this town. Now, he works behind the counter of his family’s brewery at Oil Well Craft Beer. The town has grown with him.

Being just one of the two family businesses in town, he knows with development comes with the opportunity to grow their business as well.

“Hopefully, you can get some of those people out here, check out our place, and might be a little scary. We get a little small cell operation, hopefully can get that bigger eventually,” Williams said.

The Collier County commissioners are expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday.

It remains under review by the Florida Department of Environmental Protest and the South Florida Water Management District for its required permits.