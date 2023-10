FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent against the spread of the coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Delta Airlines is refunding millions of dollars to customers who endured canceled COVID-19 flights as a settlement in their class-action lawsuit.

Customers sued Delta, claiming the airliner wouldn’t refund their canceled flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of issuing refunds, Delta gave customers online credits to put toward another Delta flight.

Delta is going to pay a total of $27 million to customers Saturday to customers who filed legal claims, along with interest and legal fees.