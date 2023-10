Police presence spotted on I-75 near mm 106 (CREDIT: Florida Department of Transportation)

According to Florida Highway Patrol, there was a massive police presence on I-75 Northbound near mile marker 106, Golden Gate.

Traffic slowed to a crawl in the area, but has now returned to normal. A black truck appeared to be pulled over by multiple police cars from surveillance cameras along I-75.

WINK News has reached out to FHP and Collier County Sheriff’s Office for more information.