Bike Night in Cape Coral (CREDIT: WINK NEWS)

Bike night will return to Southwest Florida.

This is a Cape Coral tradition, where motorcycle enthusiasts gather. It starts this Saturday at Southeast 47th Terrace.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be slow bike races, you need to register and sign a waiver.

Also, there will be a chance to win a $100 Rockstar Harley-Davidson gift card.