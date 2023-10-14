WHO pleads for immediate reversal of Gaza evacuation order

FILE – The logo and building of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 15 April 2020. The World Health Organization says on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 a record 9.5 million cases of COVID-19 were tallied around the world over the last week, noting a 71% surge in the weekly count of infections amounting to a “tsunami” as the new omicron variant sweeps worldwide. But there was a decrease in the number of new deaths recorded. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP, file)

World Health Organization (WHO) has released a statement pleading for an immediate reversal of the Gaza evacuation order.

“The forced evacuation of patients and health workers will further worsen the current humanitarian and public health catastrophe,” said WHO on X.

Two Ministry of Health hospitals in the North of Gaza continue to be operational and have exceeded their combined 760-bed capacity, according to WHO. Many are severely wounded and over 100 require critical care.

The four Ministry of Health hospitals in the south of Gaza are also beyond capacity and lack the supplies and critical care capacity to treat new patients.