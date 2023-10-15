WINK News Exclusive: Live interview with FGCU student in Israel

WINK News did an exclusive interview with a Florida Gulf Coast University student living in Israel.

Barell spoke with WINK News Sunday morning. He is a few miles away from Tel Aviv, in the center of Israel.

Barell a took gap semester from FGCU to travel and visit family in Israel. His parents are from Israel.

When WINK News asked what it was like in Barell’s area, he said sirens go off a few times a day for missiles being sent toward them.

“We have about 40 to 60 seconds to get to the bomb shelters downstairs. It’s stressful for someone who hasn’t experienced this, because all my life I’ve lived in the United States, in Southwest Florida. It’s completely different, mindboggling that this is happening,” Barell told WINK News.

Barell said he does not plan on coming back to Southwest Florida until his flight in December. He is with his family in his county. He said it was the right thing to do.

“For people who are unaware of what Hamas is, Hamas are a Palestinian terrorist organization that committed these atrocities. I would like to say that those who are pro-Palestinian do not have to be anti-Israel,” said Barell.

Barell said he knew one person whose life had been taken by the tragedy. His cousin’s son got killed at a festival. He had stayed behind to help the injured.

WINK News will continue to stay in contact with Barell and give updates on his situation.