Project Dynamo describes helping Americans return safely from Israel

Americans trapped in Gaza and Israel are struggling to get out as they face bombs and missiles. Project Dynamo spoke with WINK News on what they’re doing to help get people out and return them to American soil.

“Our mission is to is to bring every American home. So we’re gonna keep on working. I don’t care if it’s by boat or helicopter or big airplane or small airplane. As long as we get people out, we will,” said Bryan Stern, founder and CEO of Project Dynamo.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on X, Thursday, that he approved an executive order authorizing rescue operations in Israel.

Stern said Project Dynamo was already deployed in Israel and it was a good solution to help get Americans to safety.

With funding from the state and Project Dynamo’s boots on the ground, flights returning Americans from Israel became a reality. The first state-coordinated flight brought as many as 270 people home on Sunday.

“When we started to go up in the air, everybody automatically jumped up, clapping their hands and jumping around and hugging each other and all that stuff,” said Ron Neumann, who was evacuated on the first state-coordinated plane from Israel.

Stern said that as long as the money powering the flights is there, Project Dynamo will keep coming back for citizens.

“We’re one of the most powerful countries in the world, we should act like it. That starts with taking care of our citizens first and foremost. That means bringing them home when they need to come home. This isn’t a political thing. This is about saving American lives. That’s it,” said Stern.

Click here to fill out an evacuation request from Israel with Project Dynamo.