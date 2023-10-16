Caught on Camera: Car goes airborne, lands in Cape Coral Canal

Two cars flew down a Cape Coral road street racing, and it didn’t end well.

A Dodge Challenger went airborne into a canal, which was caught on surveillance video.

That car got dangerously close to a child standing in the backyard on Northwest 17 Terrace in Cape Coral.

The good news is that no one was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

According to a report by Cape Coral Police, witnesses saw the Dodge Challenger racing a Mercedes at speeds of nearly 80 miles per hour down Northwest 17 Terrace.

The Challenger hit the brakes too late, ran over a palm tree and went flying into the canal.

The driver of the Challenger had to be cut out of the car.

The person whose yard it drove through went into the canal to help save the man, and this was after the Challenger almost hit one of his grandchildren playing in the front yard.

WINK found a home on this street with the same Mercedes in the driveway, but no one there would answer the door.