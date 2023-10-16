Gulfshore Business poll: Are Southwest Florida businesses using AI?

Artificial intelligence is being utilized in multiple ways in today’s workplaces, often focusing on the integration of human thought and innovation with the patterns AI can find within large amounts of data. In a recent survey by nonprofit think tank The Conference Board, more than half of U.S. workers said they used AI.

Gulfshore Business wants to know how prevalent the use of AI is among Southwest Florida businesses. Click here to vote in the Gulfshore Business poll. Voting is open until 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, and results will be published in the Friday, Oct. 20, Gulfshore Business Daily newsletter.

To read more on how the growth of AI is changing the region’s employment landscape, click here.