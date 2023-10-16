NCH hosts virtual job fair

(Credit: Handout)

NCH is holding a virtual job fair for those interested in starting a career in healthcare with an award-winning local healthcare system.

The job fair will occur Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Naples company has hundreds of open positions, from nursing to front desk receptionist.

NCH offers a competitive salary with generous sign-on bonuses for our most in-need positions.

They said they are proud of their rich benefits package, including free health insurance premiums and Wellness Center memberships for tenured staff, shift differentials, 401K, tuition reimbursement after 90 days, and more.

If you are interested in a job, you can sign up for the fair by scanning the QR code. It will take you directly to the NCH job search link.