Pharmacist accused of stealing drugs at CVS pharmacies across Lee County

A Fort Myers pharmacist has been arrested after being accused of stealing drugs at several CVS locations.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, over-the-counter medications and not controlled substances were found in Suzanne Vendetti’s purse.

According to her arrest report, the District Asset Protection Leader who oversees many CVS stores within Lee County gave detectives a list of the pharmacies where Vendetti was observed removing and/or using pills from the pharmacy without authorization.

Vendetti was charged with grand theft and possession of controlled substances including acetaminophen, codeine phosphate and modafinil. The losses totaled over $2,000.