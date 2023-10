Crews working on expanding Littleton Road (CREDIT: WINK News)

A key commuter route is getting an upgrade. Lee County commissioners approved a contract to widen Littleton Road in North Fort Myers. It will be expanded from Corbett Road east to US 41.

The project includes widening an existing bridge crossing, drainage improvements, two on-road bike lanes, bigger sidewalks on both sides, and utility relocations.

It will cost 20.4 million dollars, and construction won’t start until after January.