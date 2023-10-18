WINK News

DeSantis responds to $100M in US aid to Gaza

Writer: Paul Dolan
DeSantis
(AP Photo/Byron Houlgrave)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to President Joe Biden announcing he would send $100 million in U.S. aid to Gaza.

DeSantis, who is also vying for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, said in the statement, “We know Hamas is going to commandeer that money, and Hamas is going to use it to dance terrorism.”

DeSantis’s full response is below.

“Joe Biden just announced $100 million of your taxpayer dollars going to the Gaza Strip. They say it’s humanitarian assistance. We know Hamas is going to commandeer that money, and Hamas is going to use it to advance terrorism. I say no U.S. tax dollars to the Gaza Strip. We still have hostages being held by Hamas. There are American hostages being held by Hamas. How are you funding them when they’re holding Americans, as well as others, hostage? I challenge every Republican running: step up to the plate. Join me in opposing Biden’s $100 million gift to Hamas.” Florida Governor and Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis

