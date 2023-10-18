DeSantis responds to $100M in US aid to Gaza

(AP Photo/Byron Houlgrave)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to President Joe Biden announcing he would send $100 million in U.S. aid to Gaza.

DeSantis, who is also vying for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, said in the statement, “We know Hamas is going to commandeer that money, and Hamas is going to use it to dance terrorism.” No U.S. tax dollars to the Gaza Strip.



Hamas is holding American hostages and Biden wants to fund them?



I challenge every Republican running to step up to the plate and oppose Biden's $100 million gift to Hamas.