Vacant Speaker of the House position continues after second vote

We still do not have a Speaker of the House.

On Wednesday afternoon, for a second time, the Republican majority could not agree on who should lead them.

And Democrats said that as a result, congress is at a standstill.

Florida congressman Vern Buchanan from Bradenton, who decided not to vote for Ohio’s Jim Jordan for the position, said it’s time to move on.

He’s in favor of someone other than Jordan or Louisiana’s Steve Scalise, but finding another candidate clearly isn’t as simple as it sounds.

While Mario Diaz Balart voted for Scalise, Byron Donalds and Greg Steube voted for Jordan.

Jordan has the support of Former President Donald Trump, but even that is not enough to get him the 217 votes necessary to win.

None of our congressmen say they’re available for interviews, and they have not posted anything on social media since this afternoon’s vote.

While Jordan says he will not give up until he wins the speaker’s role, there are no new votes scheduled.