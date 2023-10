Olga Rivera Credit: The Arcadia Police Department

A woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia has been found safe after being reported missing in Arcadia.

In a Facebook post, the Arcadia Police Department said 59-year-old Olga Rivera had been safely located Thursday afternoon.

Rivera was seen leaving her home near West Elementary School at 7:55 a.m. on Thursday, wearing a Mickey Mouse sweater, black floral leggings and no shoes before being found.