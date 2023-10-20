5 vehicles stolen from Alva home, owner offers $10K reward

The owner of five stolen vehicles is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the people who stole them.

The crime happened overnight Wednesday along a quiet stretch of North River Road in Alva. He didn’t realize until Friday morning the thieves had cut a hole in his fence to get to them.

The victim, Tanner Hatch, shared these pictures of the five vehicles now missing.

A Polaris Ranger:

A golf cart, which he uses to maintain the property: CREDIT: Tanner Hatch

Two dirt bikes: CREDIT: Tanner Hatch CREDIT: Tanner Hatch

And an ATV:

CREDIT: Tanner Hatch

Hatch said his wife called him Wednesday morning to tell him the golf cart was missing. She was planning to take their newborn son for a ride on it, as she does every morning.

He said he wants his stuff back, and he wants the people who targeted him and his family to be caught. He is offering a cash reward, if it leads to the people responsible getting arrested and his vehicles.

“I would guess that it was probably a team of horrible people that came and did what they did,” Hatch said, “and it’s unfortunate. We absolutely love Alva. We love the community, the residents and everything, and it doesn’t seem to be something that people would expect out here. Hopefully we can we can find these people and put them behind bars where they belong.”

If you have any information on these theft, you can also contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.