New Starbucks prepares to open at Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte

A former developer-turned farmer couldn’t resist the chance to invest in one of his properties again.

Rick Tromble, who built 45 Taco Bell restaurants throughout Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties before selling them all in 2008, struck a land-lease deal with Starbucks.

The project took two and a half years to complete, but as soon as the permits are written, a new Starbucks, 18501 Murdock Circle, with double drive-thru windows will open just across from Port Charlotte Town Center and off U.S. 41. An estimated 63,000 vehicles per day pass by the freestanding coffee chain’s latest location.

