Lee Health hosted its first-ever Celebration in the Park to mark the important contributions of workers with disabilities at Estero Community Park.

WINK News Anchor Taylor Petras had the honor to emcee the event on Saturday. Nearly two dozen organizations were present that provide resources for people with special needs to show their support. Lee Health’s first-ever Celebration in the Park (CREDIT: WINK News)

Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli announced a special proclamation to name October Disability Employment Awareness Month in Lee County.