Top four seeds advance to finals of LIV Golf Team Championship

The semifinals of the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami did not disappoint.

Seeds one through four all prevailed to advance to the finals on Sunday.

12 teams competed on the Blue Monster Golf Course at Trump National Doral in hopes of winning the final event of the LIV Golf League’s 2023 season.

The top four seeds received a bye and met the four quarter final champions in the semis on Saturday.

Those top four prevailed: The 4Aces, The Rangegoats the Crushers and Torque.

The 4Aces are the only advancing team who’s roster is made up of four members that competed in last year’s finals as well.

Defending champion and 4Aces captain Dustin Johnson says the past is the past.

“I think it’s pretty evenly matched starting out tomorrow,” Johnson said. “Obviously it’s golf so anything can happen, but if everybody plays well then it’s going to come down to who can make a birdie on the last hole.

Sunday’s format in the finals is stroke play.

All 48 players will compete in a shotgun start and all four individual scores count towards the team’s score in the Team Championship.

Rangegoats captain Bubba Watson says that does not change the approach for his team.

“We’ve all got to keep our head in the right position and hopefully at the end of the day we have a chance coming down the stretch,” Watson said.

The total purse for the LIV Golf Team Championship is $50 million.

First place will go home with $14 million.