Man accused of breaking into car while drunk in Cape Coral

Aroldo Arael Sanchez Morales Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he was accused of breaking into a car in Cape Coral while under the influence.

Aroldo Arael Sanchez Morales is accused of attempting to break into a car parked in an open garage on Tuesday near the 3000 block of Santa Barbara Boulevard South in Cape Coral.

The home’s resident said he saw Sanchez Morales trying to pull open the driver’s side door.

The resident then punched Sanchez Morales in the face, knocking him to the ground. The home’s residents detained him and immediately found nearby police officers.

The investigation revealed that Sanchez Morales allegedly entered the garage without permission and attempted to open the car door.

The suspect arrived at the location in his own car, which he had left running with the door open in the driveway.

It was also discovered that Sanchez Morales had no valid driver’s license.

Sanchez Morales showed signs of heavy intoxication, said police.

He received medical treatment for his facial injury and was later transported to the Lee County Jail.