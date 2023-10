Deadly crash in Charlotte Harbor causing traffic. CREDIT: GOOGLE MAPS

A deadly crash is causing a roadblock in Charlotte Harbor on Friday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened on Harbor View Road off Deleon Drive in Charlotte Harbor.

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Harbor View Road.

Crews were dispatched to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. but have not arrived as of 8:15 p.m.

It’s unclear how many people died or were hurt in the crash.

WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.