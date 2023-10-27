Fort Myers Rabbi to return home from war-torn Israel

Fort Myers Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz has been in Israel since Sunday and is returning home Friday to discuss the events he witnessed during the war.

From the streets covered in blood to vacant neighborhoods due to unsafe conditions, Minkowicz from the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida and 30 other Rabbis headed straight into Israel regardless of the danger.

“We cannot close our eyes to such terrible evil acts with families waiting for hundreds of hostages to be released,” said Minkowicz, “innocent lives stripped away from loved ones, grieving families in mourning following the death of a parent, spouse, sibling or child.”

Minkowicz met with Israeli soldiers fighting on the front lines and would offer to sing and dance arm in arm to boost morale.

Minkowicz told WINK News that despite the evil witnessed, there is also so much good, from people providing shelter, support and hope.

Upon returning home later Friday, Minkowicz is set to hold a news conference.