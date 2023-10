A new Babcock Ranch community being developed by Meritage Homes received approval from the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners to proceed with the second phase of Crescent Lakes, which will consist of 173 single-family lots and three tracts.

The site comprises more than 39 acres south of Bermont Road, north of the Lee County line, west of the Glades County line and east of Bluebird Trail.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.