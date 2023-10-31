Halloween-themed weddings in Lee County

On Halloween, about ten couples chose to say “I BOO” to their partner as the Lee County Clerk of Court’s Office held Halloween-themed wedding ceremonies on Tuesday for anyone who wanted to get married on the scariest day of the year.

Barbies and Kens officiated the ceremonies as the couples, dressed in all black, anxiously waited to be wed.

John Bodner, the Chief Administrative Officer, said since the office likes to celebrate the occasion, they figured so would the soon-to-be-wed couples who walk in on Halloween.

“For all the special occasions, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, all of those things, we see our numbers spike,” Bodner said. “We do about 1,600 ceremonies here per year. We issue about 5,000 marriage licenses. So we certainly see spikes on those holidays. They want to get in here and get married on that day.”

Newly-weds Nicole Hulton and Michael O’Dell said it’s their favorite holiday. On the day, they go all out on costumes, decorations, and candy for the trick-or-treaters. So, getting married on Halloween was a dream come true.

“Halloween is, it’s special to me,” Hulton said. “It’s my day.”

But even as it’s their favorite holiday, Tuesday wasn’t their original date as COVID and Hurricane Ian had forced them to postpone their wedding.

“This year, we were like, I do not care what we have to, like, go through together,” Hulton said. “We’re getting married.”

“I’d say it was definitely worth the smiles, the cries, everything that we’ve gone through,” O’Dell said.

And as Hulton left with a big ruby ring on her finger, the happy couple said they now have another reason to celebrate their favorite holiday — also their wedding anniversary.

“Every Halloween is going to be an awesome night from here on out,” Hulton said.

According to the Lee County Clerk of Court, anyone wanting to have their own Hallo-wedding at the court’s office next year must either apply for a marriage license by October 27th or have the mandatory 3-day waiting period waived upon completing a pre-marital counseling course with an approved provider.