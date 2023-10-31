Hogfish recreational harvest ends Nov. 1 in state and federal waters

Photo by William McAllister on Pexels.com

Starting Nov. 1, Floridians can no longer recreationally harvest a species of fish that anglers often seek because of its taste.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, beginning Nov. 1, the hogfish recreational harvest will be over in state and federal waters off the Florida Keys and east coast of Florida. Recreational harvest of #hogfish closes in waters of the Atlantic/Florida Keys starting Nov. 1 https://t.co/K33mmcD0w5 #Florida #fishing — MyFWC (@MyFWC) October 31, 2023 CREDIT: FWC

The closed areas included all state and federal waters south of Cape Sable and up the Atlantic coast.

Annually, the hogfish recreational harvest season begins May 1 and ends Oct. 31.

The recreational harvest of hogfish can continue in state and federal waters north of Cape Sable in the Gulf of Mexico.

It’s mandatory to sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler, which requires renewing annually if you want to fish for hogfish in Florida State or federal waters in a private recreational vessel. Click here to learn more about how to do that.

Click here to learn about the recreational hogfish regulations.

Click here to learn more about the fish species from FWC.