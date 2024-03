Credit: WINK News.

All Lee County Parks and Recreation community pools for the Florida Swimming Open Water Championships will be closed.

The pools will close on April 13, so county lifeguards can assist with the Lynn Hall Memorial Park championships, 950 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach.

The locations that will be temporarily closed are:

San Carlos Community Pool, 8208 Sanibel Blvd., Fort Myers

Lehigh Acres Community Pool, 1400 W. Fifth St., Lehigh Acres

Pine Island Community Pool, 5675 Sesame Drive, Pine Island

North Fort Myers Community Pool, 5170 Orange Grove Blvd., North Fort Myers

The Lee County and Gulf Coast Swim Team is hosting this event, which attracts competitive swimmers throughout Florida.

Admission to the event is free; patrons must pay to park.

Pools will reopen Tuesday, April 16, with regular operating hours.

County pools are closed Sundays and Mondays, except during the summer.