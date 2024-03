The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is working to remove a vehicle driven off a bridge after a fatality was reported in East Naples.

According to the CCSO, the crash occurred around 4 a.m. on Thursday near Indies Avenue and Nergil Isles Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed this crash as a fatality on their website at 8 a.m.

Drone footage recorded by UC Breaking shows the vehicle leaving a nearby gated community, crashing into a guard rail before stopping in the water.

How many passengers were inside the vehicle after the crash was reported is unknown.

A dive team is en route to assist law enforcement.

CCSO investigators are working to discover the cause of the crash.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.