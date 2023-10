Nasal spray “Narcan” (CREDIT: WINK News)

Teachers in Lee County Schools started training to use Narcan in September.

The Lee County School Board admits it hasn’t run into the issue on a school campus, but it is on hand if necessary.

Each school will have at least three staff members trained to use the life-saving nasal spray.

Narcan has also been approved in Collier County Schools after the sheriff said they’ve seen an increase in fentanyl seizures.