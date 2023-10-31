Terror on 20th haunts Cape Coral Halloween night

Terror on 20th returns to Cape Coral for Halloween, giving donations to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

Jason Fields moved down to Southwest Florida from Connecticut and missed that fall feeling, so he brought Terror on 20th to life.

Fields wanted to find a way to say thank you to the community for all the support, so he started asking people to bring cans of food for the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Previous Halloweens have collected thousands of pounds of food.

“Just a week ago my wife and I were like, ‘why are we doing this?’ and then today is here and all of the horn blowing and the people stopping, notes in the mailbox. We’re the Halloween couple. I am the Halloween guy, and it’s great when you meet somebody and you tell them where you live and they say, do you live near that. That’s us!” said Fields.

The scares at Terror on 20th lurk from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday night.