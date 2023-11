Young children in a classroom. Credit: WINK News

The Lee County School District is trying to find ways to fill the void of the shortage of nearly 200 teachers, one method is through digital learning.

Teachers have been leaving the profession since Covid pandemic, with the problem being exacerbated by wage discrepancies.

The fear is that because of the shortage of teachers, the quality of education may be diminished in Southwest Florida public schools.

There are several programs that students can be enrolled in and receive extra help after school.

Here is a list of after-school educational programs: